India Sends Aid Flights To Quake-hit Myanmar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Indian aid flights began landing in Myanmar on Saturday, New Delhi's foreign ministry said, a day after a powerful 7.7-magnitude caused widespread damage in its civil war-ravaged neighbour.
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued an exceptionally rare appeal for international aid, indicating the severity of a calamity that has killed at least 694 people and injured 1,670 others.
Previous military regimes in the country have shunned foreign assistance even after major natural disasters.
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said a C-130 military transport plane had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets, food parcels and other essentials.
"A search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight," he added. "We will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow."
Jaishankar's ministry later shared photographs of the flight being unloaded after it landed in the commercial capital Yangon.
Two more Indian air force aircraft were being sent on Saturday carrying "80 search and rescue specialists" and a canine squad alongside more relief material, ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.
A further two aircraft carrying a field hospital and medical personnel took off from Agra military base on Saturday for Naypyidaw, an Indian army official said during the ministry's briefing.
Two Indian navy ships carrying more relief assisstance material and personnel had already set sail from Port Blair for Yangon, an Indian navy official added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken with Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar to give his "deep condolences at the loss of lives" in the earthquake.
"As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," he wrote in a social media post.
Friday's quake struck destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with severe damage reported in the second-biggest city, Mandalay.
