UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sends Batch Of Home-Grown Coronavirus Vaccine To Bahrain - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:18 PM

India Sends Batch of Home-Grown Coronavirus Vaccine to Bahrain - Foreign Ministry

India sent a batch of domestically-produced coronavirus vaccine doses to Bahrain under its Vaccine Maitri campaign, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) India sent a batch of domestically-produced coronavirus vaccine doses to Bahrain under its Vaccine Maitri campaign, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

Vaccine Maitri, which translates as "vaccine friendship," is a campaign that was launched on January 20, under which India sends Indian-made vaccines to its partner countries as a gesture of goodwill.

"Next Stop Bahrain! Consignments of Made in India Covid vaccines takes off for the Kingdom of Bahrain! #VaccineMaitri," Srivastava said on Twitter, attaching images of the plane that will carry the supply.

This past Monday, Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority approved the emergency use of Covishield, an Indian-manufactured coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Vaccines from India were already received by such countries as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are underway with regulatory clearance to receive their batches as well. India's vaccine diplomacy also expanded upon Indian-stationed foreign diplomatic missions, whose personnel and their families were offered to get free shots.

There are two domestically-produced coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in India at the moment. One is Covieshield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the other one is Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Twitter Oxford Bahrain Bhutan Maldives Nepal January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zara Noor Abbas gets kind response from Indian act ..

5 minutes ago

Multinational Naval Drill Aman - Manifestation Of ..

22 minutes ago

S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 43.2 ..

58 seconds ago

378 carats top white diamond discovered in Botswan ..

1 minute ago

Patwari held for taking bribe in sargodha

1 minute ago

Once-jailed populist Japarov sworn in as Kyrgyz pr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.