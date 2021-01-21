UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sends COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal, Bangladesh - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:40 AM

India Sends COVID-19 Vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) India on Thursday sent its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal and Bangladesh, Anurag Srivastava, a spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said.

India has launched the Vaccine Maitri initiative and aims to assist neighboring nations by providing the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University and produced by Serum Institute of India, for free. On Wednesday, India sent 100,000 doses to the Maldives and 150,000 to Bhutan.

"Day 2 of #VaccineMaitri. Consignment of Made in India Covid vaccines takes off for Nepal! #NeighbourhoodFirst," Srivastava tweeted.

The spokesman also said that "consignment of Indian made Covid vaccines takes off for Bangladesh" in the follow-up tweet.

India also plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar and Seychelles later this week.

On January 16, India started the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people. The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover some 270 million.

India is in second place in the world in the number of people infected with the coronavirus. , The country confirmed over 10.6 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 152,000 deaths, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

India World Bangladesh Myanmar Bhutan Seychelles Maldives Nepal January May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

25 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

9 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

10 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

11 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.