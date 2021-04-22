(@FahadShabbir)

India has sent a deep-submergence rescue vessel to help locate a missing Indonesia submarine, a government source told Sputnik on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) India has sent a deep-submergence rescue vessel to help locate a missing Indonesia submarine, a government source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"India has dispatched a Deep-Submergene Rescue Vessel (DSRV) to aid in the search and rescue operations for the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala - 402," the source said.

The KRI Nanggala - 402 went missing some 60 miles north of Bali on Wednesday. It has 53 crew on board.