UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sends Deep-Submergence Rescue Vessel To Search For Indonesian Sub - Gov't Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:12 PM

India Sends Deep-Submergence Rescue Vessel to Search for Indonesian Sub - Gov't Source

India has sent a deep-submergence rescue vessel to help locate a missing Indonesia submarine, a government source told Sputnik on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) India has sent a deep-submergence rescue vessel to help locate a missing Indonesia submarine, a government source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"India has dispatched a Deep-Submergene Rescue Vessel (DSRV) to aid in the search and rescue operations for the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala - 402," the source said.

The KRI Nanggala - 402 went missing some 60 miles north of Bali on Wednesday. It has 53 crew on board.

Related Topics

India Indonesia Government

Recent Stories

Indonesian military submarine goes missing

10 minutes ago

4,000 to attend Brit Awards as UK loosens Covid ru ..

12 seconds ago

Ethiopia records 1,329 new COVID-19 cases

13 seconds ago

Zubaida condemns Quetta blast

16 seconds ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

18 seconds ago

Car explosion kills one, injures another in Uzbeki ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.