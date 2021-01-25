UrduPoint.com
India Sends Note To Foreign Embassies Offering Home-Grown COVID-19 Vaccine - Source

Mon 25th January 2021

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has promoted indigenous COVID-19 vaccines to foreign diplomats and their families by sending official notes to embassies and other missions, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

Throughout last week, India sent free-of-charge batches of a domestically-produced vaccine to several neighboring countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal.

"Indian Ministry of External Affairs has sent an official note to all the embassies and missions in India offering COVID-19 vaccine to the diplomats and their families," the source said.

There are two domestically-produced coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in India at the moment. One is Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech, and the other one is Covieshield, developed by the Serum Institute of India jointly with UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

