India Sends Third Humanitarian Aid Batch to Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) India has sent a third batch of humanitarian supplies with two tonnes of vital medicines to Afghanistan, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"India stands committed to continue our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide them humanitarian assistance. In this endeavor, we had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO)," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that India would supply more batches to Afghanistan, consisting of medicines and food cereals, in the coming weeks

The Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) movement regained power in Afghanistan in August, following weeks of successful advance toward Kabul facing little to no resistance.

In September, the Taliban announced the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland, fearful of Taliban reprisals and deprivation of their rights and freedoms.