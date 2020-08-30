India Sets New Record Confirming Over 78,700 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) India has confirmed more than 78,700 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the largest daily increment in the number of infections since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having exceeded 3.54 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the death toll from the disease has reached 63,948 people, with 948 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. Meanwhile, more than 2.71 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

As many as 765,302 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment, with the number having increased by 12,878 over the past day, the ministry added.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.