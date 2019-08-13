India Should End Aggressive Treatment of Kashmir - Prominent Human Rights Group

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) India should repeal abusive laws and end aggressive treatment of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been in lockdown since New Delhi stripped it of its semi-autonomous status, a prominent human rights group said.

"Instead of continuing repressive restrictions, Indian authorities should ensure justice and accountability for human rights abuses, repeal abusive laws like the Public Safety Act or the Armed Forces Special Powers Act which gives government forces immunity from prosecution, end aggressive treatment of Kashmiris at checkpoints and during search operations, and work towards the safe return of all the displaced," Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

The group added that New Delhi should immediately release political detainees and lift the communications blackout imposed on the state. The authorities should also allow the population proper access to media and observers, HRW added.

Earlier in August, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, which had granted the state a certain degree of autonomy for several decades. The move prompted clashes on the Indian-Pakistani line of control and led Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic relations and suspend trade with India.

Pakistan condemned India's move, with Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing it to Nazi ideology.