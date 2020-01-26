UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Showcases Helicopters, New Anti-Satellite Missile Weapon At Republic Day Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

India Showcases Helicopters, New Anti-Satellite Missile Weapon at Republic Day Parade

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) India showcased Chinook and Apache helicopters, T-90 tanks and a new anti-satellite missile weapon at a Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

This year, India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, marking the adoption of the national constitution - the main law went into effect on January 26, 1950.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the ceremony with a visit to the National War Memorial to pay tribute to soldiers fallen in conflicts with Pakistan and China, as well as in peacekeeping missions.

At the traditional military parade, the country demonstrated T-90 Bhishma tanks produced at Indian factories.

Several infantry fighting vehicles, indigenously-made Akash surface-to-air missile systems and Vajra howitzers were also on display.

The ASAT anti-satellite missile was exhibited at the parade for the first time. During a test in March, the weapons successfully destroyed an Indian satellite in Earth orbit. According to Modi, the missile shot down the satellite 300 kilometers (186 miles) away in space in less than three minutes.

The aerial part of the parade featured Mi-17 helicopters, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI fighters among other aircraft. Chinook and Apache helicopters, which have recently entered service with the Indian Air Force, took part in the parade for the first time.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister China Narendra Modi Visit Vehicles New Delhi January March Sunday From Weapon

Recent Stories

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

27 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

57 minutes ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

1 hour ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Afghanistan ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.