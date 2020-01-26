India Showcases Helicopters, New Anti-Satellite Missile Weapon at Republic Day Parade

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) India showcased Chinook and Apache helicopters, T-90 tanks and a new anti-satellite missile weapon at a Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

This year, India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, marking the adoption of the national constitution - the main law went into effect on January 26, 1950.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the ceremony with a visit to the National War Memorial to pay tribute to soldiers fallen in conflicts with Pakistan and China, as well as in peacekeeping missions.

At the traditional military parade, the country demonstrated T-90 Bhishma tanks produced at Indian factories.

Several infantry fighting vehicles, indigenously-made Akash surface-to-air missile systems and Vajra howitzers were also on display.

The ASAT anti-satellite missile was exhibited at the parade for the first time. During a test in March, the weapons successfully destroyed an Indian satellite in Earth orbit. According to Modi, the missile shot down the satellite 300 kilometers (186 miles) away in space in less than three minutes.

The aerial part of the parade featured Mi-17 helicopters, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI fighters among other aircraft. Chinook and Apache helicopters, which have recently entered service with the Indian Air Force, took part in the parade for the first time.