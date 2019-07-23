India Showing Interest in Russian Civil Aviation - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

India is showing interest in Russian civil planes and helicopters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) India is showing interest in Russian civil planes and helicopters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters.

On Monday, Borisov met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi. Both Borisov and Jaishankar co-chair the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

"The Indian party showed great interest in our aircraft: planes and helicopters.

We want to actively participate in implementing the Indian river transport programs," Borisov said on Monday after the talks with Jaishankar.

The officials have also discussed the issues, related to developing the International North-South Transport Corridor, according to Borisov.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is a network of efficient transportation routes by rail, land, and sea which span from South-East Asia to Northern Europe through India, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia.