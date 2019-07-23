UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Showing Interest In Russian Civil Aviation - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:53 AM

India Showing Interest in Russian Civil Aviation - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

India is showing interest in Russian civil planes and helicopters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) India is showing interest in Russian civil planes and helicopters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters.

On Monday, Borisov met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi. Both Borisov and Jaishankar co-chair the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

"The Indian party showed great interest in our aircraft: planes and helicopters.

We want to actively participate in implementing the Indian river transport programs," Borisov said on Monday after the talks with Jaishankar.

The officials have also discussed the issues, related to developing the International North-South Transport Corridor, according to Borisov.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is a network of efficient transportation routes by rail, land, and sea which span from South-East Asia to Northern Europe through India, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Iran Russia Europe New Delhi Azerbaijan From Asia

Recent Stories

Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of ..

35 seconds ago

Hopes dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea peace process sta ..

37 seconds ago

US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace neg ..

39 seconds ago

Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

40 seconds ago

Rangers hold free medical camp in Bahawalpur

42 seconds ago

PM Imran hopeful about Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s relea ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.