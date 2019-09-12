India Signs Deal With Rosoboronexport to Revamp Naval Radar, Missile Systems - New Delhi

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Indian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that it had signed a contract with Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport to modernize radar and missile systems of Delhi class of Indian Navy ships.

"The contract for modernisation of "Air Defence Complex Kashmir and Radar Fregat MAE" on P-15 (Delhi Class) of ships was signed between the Ministry of Defence, India and JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation on September 12, 2019," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the modernization will "substantially enhance the Air Defence capability of the P-15 Ships."

The deal, in particular, stipulates "major overhaul and refurbishment of sub systems." New critical hardware will also be manufactured in "partnership with the Indian industry," the ministry added.