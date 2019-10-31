India Slams China Over Kashmir Statement, Asks Beijing to Respect Its Internal Affairs

India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, responded on Thursday to Beijing's protest over New Delhi formally splitting the Jammu and Kashmir territory into two states, saying China should respect the decision as it was India's internal affair

Earlier in the day, India formally split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the union territory of Ladakh, a portion of which is claimed by China. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said the move was "illegal" and Beijing firmly opposed it.

"China is well aware of India's consistent and clear position on this issue. The matter of reorganization of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is entirely an internal affair of India. We do not expect other countries, including China, to comment on the matters which are internal to India," Kumar said.

The spokesman also said that China continued to illegally occupy a large part of India's territory, in reference to the disputed Aksai Chin border area in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

"China continues to be in occupation of a large tract of area in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh," Kumar said.

He added that New Dehli had also conveyed to Beijing on multiple occasions its concerns over the proposed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the $60 billion initiative within China's Belt and Road project, which aims to build infrastructure projects throughout territories in Pakistan to which India lays claim.

Kumar concluded that India and China needed to engage in dialogue to find a mutually accepted solution to the territorial dispute.

"Insofar as the boundary question is concerned, India and China have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually accepted solution to the issue through peaceful consultations on the basis of the political parameters and guiding principles," Kumar said.

The Indian parliament adopted the decision on the split of the contested region back in August, while the government revoked the special status granted to the state. The move soured relations between India and Pakistan, which also lays claim to the territory, with Islamabad expelling the Indian ambassador and halting bilateral trade with New Delhi.

In September, China and Pakistan issued a joint statement on the disputed territory in which Beijing reaffirmed its support for Islamabad on the Kashmir issue and said it opposed any unilateral actions that could complicate the regional status quo.