UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Slams Public's 'gross Violations' Of Covid-19 Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:56 PM

India slams public's 'gross violations' of Covid-19 measures

The Indian government on Monday slammed huge crowds at popular northern tourist spots, saying such "gross violations" of Covid-19 health measures could spark a new surge in infections

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Indian government on Monday slammed huge crowds at popular northern tourist spots, saying such "gross violations" of Covid-19 health measures could spark a new surge in infections.

The vast nation of 1.3 billion people was hit by a record-breaking wave in cases and deaths in April and May that pushed the healthcare system to its breaking point.

The crisis has since eased, with numerous states removing restrictions and reopening holidaying spots.

With northern India sweltering in the summer heat ahead of the arrival of the annual monsoon, big crowds travelled to the picturesque Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

There was public outrage after pictures and video emerged on social media of traffic congestion on the way to the popular sites and large numbers of people -- some maskless -- visiting shopping districts with no social distancing.

"The virus is still between us... One mistake can give the virus a chance to spread among us," senior health ministry official Lav Agarwal warned Tuesday during a media briefing.

Images of crowded areas that included markets in the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai were showed during the briefing with the words "gross violations of Covid appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains so far".

"The pictures are frightening," added Balram Bhargava, the director-general of the country's lead pandemic agency the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Two markets in Delhi were ordered shut by authorities this week for being overcrowded, according to local media.

India has reported more than 30 million infections and over 400,000 deaths. Experts say the actual numbers could be much higher amid claims of underreporting.

Related Topics

India Delhi Mumbai Social Media Traffic New Delhi Lead Hub April May Market Media Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

With 158.24 doses for every 100 persons, UAE maint ..

1 hour ago

Cerezo on verge of last 16 with 5-0 rout of Guangz ..

44 seconds ago

Need stressed to intensify dengue prevention activ ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan acted concretely to protect human capital ..

47 seconds ago

Govt taking keen interest in women empowerment, de ..

48 seconds ago

'Has it ever come home?': Denmark's Schmeichel tak ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.