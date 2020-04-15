UrduPoint.com
India Slams US Agency For Spreading False Reports About Religious Segregation In Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

India Slams US Agency for Spreading False Reports About Religious Segregation in Hospitals

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) India's External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday criticized a US Federal agency for spreading false reports about religious segregation in hospitals.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) retweeted a story in an Indian daily that said a hospital in the western state of Gujarat separated Hindu and Muslim patients per government decree.

The Health Ministry denied giving the order.

"The USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with spread of COVID19 in India," Anurag Srivastava, the External Affairs Ministry spokesman, said.

He demanded that the watchdog, which said it was concerned about the ongoing stigmatization of Muslims in India, should stop "adding religious colour" to the national goal of containing the coronavirus outbreak.

