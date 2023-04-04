India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Indian and Sri Lankan navies have launched a joint annual maritime exercise, SLINEX-2023, in Colombo, which will take place from April 3-8, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka announced on Monday.

"The 10th Edition of annual Indian Navy-Sri Lanka Navy bilateral maritime Exercise SLINEX-2023 is scheduled in Colombo from 3-8 April 2023," the embassy said in a statement.

Each navy will be represented by two military vessels, the statement read. Helicopters, patrol aircraft, as well as special forces of both countries will also participate in the exercise.

"SLINEX-2023 aims to enhance interoperability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices/ procedures in multi-faceted Maritime operations between both Navies," the statement added.

The drills are divided into two stages ” the first one will take place in the harbor of Colombo until April 5 and the second one, covering the interaction of the two navies in open waters, will run through April 8, according to the statement.

The previous joint exercise took place in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam from March 7-12.