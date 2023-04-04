UrduPoint.com

India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM

India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Indian and Sri Lankan navies have launched a joint annual maritime exercise, SLINEX-2023, in Colombo, which will take place from April 3-8, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka announced on Monday.

"The 10th Edition of annual Indian Navy-Sri Lanka Navy bilateral maritime Exercise SLINEX-2023 is scheduled in Colombo from 3-8 April 2023," the embassy said in a statement.

Each navy will be represented by two military vessels, the statement read. Helicopters, patrol aircraft, as well as special forces of both countries will also participate in the exercise.

"SLINEX-2023 aims to enhance interoperability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices/ procedures in multi-faceted Maritime operations between both Navies," the statement added.

The drills are divided into two stages ” the first one will take place in the harbor of Colombo until April 5 and the second one, covering the interaction of the two navies in open waters, will run through April 8, according to the statement.

The previous joint exercise took place in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam from March 7-12.

Related Topics

India Exchange Sri Lanka Colombo March April From Best

Recent Stories

Two police officials martyred in Kohat

Two police officials martyred in Kohat

1 hour ago
 Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen ..

Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen After Berlin's Similar Move - ..

1 hour ago
 CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, ..

CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, enhance business ease in GB

1 hour ago
 India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercis ..

India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Embassy

1 hour ago
 Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Pen ..

Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Penalty - Deputy Minister

1 hour ago
 Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports That Chinese Ball ..

Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports That Chinese Balloon Intercepted Sensitive Comm ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.