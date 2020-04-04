India Stands in Solidarity With Spain During COVID-19 Outbreak - Prime Minister Modi

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez that India will continue to stand in solidarity with Spain during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more than 11,700 people in the European country, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Saturday.

"The Prime Minister assured the Spanish dignitary that India stands in solidarity with the heroic Spanish efforts, and would be ready to extend support to the best of its ability," the statement read after the two leaders held phone talks.

Modi and Sanchez also agreed on the need to enter a new era of globalization and international cooperation to combat the ongoing global pandemic and to aid recovery efforts, according to the ministry.

On Saturday, Modi also held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, with both parties committing to cooperate in efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India since the start of the outbreak surpassed 3,000 on Saturday, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.