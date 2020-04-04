UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Stands In Solidarity With Spain During COVID-19 Outbreak - Prime Minister Modi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

India Stands in Solidarity With Spain During COVID-19 Outbreak - Prime Minister Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez that India will continue to stand in solidarity with Spain during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more than 11,700 people in the European country, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez that India will continue to stand in solidarity with Spain during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more than 11,700 people in the European country, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Saturday.

"The Prime Minister assured the Spanish dignitary that India stands in solidarity with the heroic Spanish efforts, and would be ready to extend support to the best of its ability," the statement read after the two leaders held phone talks.

Modi and Sanchez also agreed on the need to enter a new era of globalization and international cooperation to combat the ongoing global pandemic and to aid recovery efforts, according to the ministry.

On Saturday, Modi also held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, with both parties committing to cooperate in efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India since the start of the outbreak surpassed 3,000 on Saturday, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Trump Spain Family Best

Recent Stories

130 Hong Kong police to be quarantined after colle ..

36 seconds ago

PTV to retelecast blockbuster drama serial Tanhaiy ..

38 seconds ago

Rose 'happy to take wage cut' as Premier League me ..

39 seconds ago

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Mo ..

15 minutes ago

Modi, Brazilian President Discuss Cooperation Amid ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Exceeds 3,000 - ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.