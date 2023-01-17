India Starts Production of AK-203 Kalashnikov Assault Rifles - Russian State Arms Exporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russian-Indian enterprise Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited has launched the production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles for the Indian armed forces, Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Tuesday.

"Russia and India are connected by reliable partner relations.

One of the important results of the military-technical cooperation between the two countries was the construction of the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited joint venture. With the launch of mass production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter the power structures of India," the arms exporter said in a statement.