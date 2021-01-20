India Starts Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) India on Wednesday sent its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives, Anurag Srivastava, a spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

"India begins supply of Covid vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries," Srivastava wrote on Twitter, adding that that the first consignments took off for Bhutan and Maldives.

On January 16, India started the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people.

The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover some 270 million.

India is in second place in the world in the number of people infected with the coronavirus. , The country confirmed over 10.5 million COVID-19 cases, with 152,718 deaths, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. On Wednesday, the number of the vaccinated Indians stood at 674,835.