UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Starts Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines To Bhutan, Maldives - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:35 PM

India Starts Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives - Foreign Ministry

India on Wednesday sent its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives, Anurag Srivastava, a spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) India on Wednesday sent its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives, Anurag Srivastava, a spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

"India begins supply of Covid vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries," Srivastava wrote on Twitter, adding that that the first consignments took off for Bhutan and Maldives.

On January 16, India started the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people.

The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover some 270 million.

India is in second place in the world in the number of people infected with the coronavirus. , The country confirmed over 10.5 million COVID-19 cases, with 152,718 deaths, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. On Wednesday, the number of the vaccinated Indians stood at 674,835.

Related Topics

India World Twitter Bhutan Maldives January May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘They can’t prove corruption of even a single ..

4 minutes ago

Commission to Set Out Conditions for EAEU Travel o ..

50 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

52 seconds ago

KP Wildlife Deptt seizes hundreds of caged birds, ..

53 seconds ago

RDIF Expects EU Regulator to Provide Scientific Re ..

55 seconds ago

PFA sealed a sweet production unit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.