India Stays Supportive of Sri Lankan Economic Recovery, Stability - Foreign Ministry

India is fully committed to support economic recovery and stability in Sri Lanka, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) India is fully committed to support economic recovery and stability in Sri Lanka, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.

"As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery," Bagchi told reporters.

According to Bagchi, India, committed to its Neighborhood First policy, has extended its financial aid to Colombo and provided the neighboring country with lacking essentials.

"In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc," Bagchi said.

The spokesman added that New Delhi would always be guided by the interests of Sri Lankan people and support democratic process in the country.

On Monday, groups of pro- and anti-government activists clashed in the Sri Lankan capital city of Colombo amid a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the wake of the deteriorating crisis. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the older brother of the president, stepped down from office in a bid to mitigate the ongoing crisis.

Sri Lanka is in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The dire economic situation was caused by shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation facing continuous power blackouts.