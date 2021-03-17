UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sticks To AstraZeneca Vaccine 'with Full Vigour'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:24 PM

India sticks to AstraZeneca vaccine 'with full vigour'

India is not worried about some EU countries suspending use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and will continue to roll out the shot in its huge immunisation programme "with full vigour", a senior official said Wednesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :India is not worried about some EU countries suspending use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and will continue to roll out the shot in its huge immunisation programme "with full vigour", a senior official said Wednesday.

The AstraZeneca shots, produced by India's Serum Institute, account for most of the 35 million coronavirus vaccines administered in the country so far.

European nations including France, Spain and Germany have suspended the vaccine's use because of worries it causes blood clots.

This is despite the World Health Organization saying the vaccine is safe and the EU's medicines regulator being "firmly convinced" that the benefits outweigh the risks of side effects.

Vinod K. Paul, a member of the government advisory body NITI Aayog, said on Wednesday that Indian authorities were reviewing data, but that there was nothing to suggest a "causal relationship" between the vaccine and blood clots.

"(I) again assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard and therefore clearly, our programme (with the vaccine)... will go on with full vigour," Paul told reporters.

India was "watching the information being made available from other sources, but today there is no concern at all", he said.

The Serum Institute -- the world's largest vaccine maker -- has already supplied tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to dozens of mostly poorer countries around the world.

Related Topics

India World France Germany Spain All From Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

40 minutes ago

Israeli Supreme Court Declares Entry Quotas for Is ..

36 seconds ago

Egyptian activist Sanaa Seif jailed for 18 months

38 seconds ago

Ilm Dost Pakistan to observe 2021 as year of Akbar ..

39 seconds ago

Iraq records new surge in Covid cases

42 seconds ago

State land worth Rs 400 bln recovered from illegal ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.