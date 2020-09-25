(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) India has confirmed 86,052 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours thus continuing to register the world's largest daily increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, with the total number of those infected having reached 5,818,570, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 92,290 people, with 1,141 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

More than 4.75 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 6.97 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 32.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 981,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.