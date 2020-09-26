UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Still Records World's Largest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases With 85,362 New Patients

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:40 AM

India Still Records World's Largest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases With 85,362 New Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) India has confirmed 85,362 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours thus continuing to register the world's largest daily increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, with the total number of those infected having reached 5,903,933, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 93,379 people, with 1,089 new fatalities recorded over the past day. More than 4.84 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 7.02 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 86,052 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,141 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 32.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 987,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.     

Related Topics

India World United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

10 hours ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

10 hours ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.