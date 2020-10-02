NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) India has confirmed 81,484 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours thus continuing to register the world's largest daily increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, with the total number of those infected having reached 6,394,068, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 99,773 people, with 1,095 new fatalities recorded over the past day. More than 5.35 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 7.27 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 86,821 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,181 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 34.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.