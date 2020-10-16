UrduPoint.com
India Still Records World's Largest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases With 63,371 New Patients

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

India Still Records World's Largest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases With 63,371 New Patients

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) India has confirmed 63,371 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours thus continuing to register the world's largest daily increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, with the total number of those infected having reached 7,370,468, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. 

The death toll from the disease has reached 112,161 people, with 895 new fatalities recorded over the past day. More than 6.45 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 7.97 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 67,708 new COVID-19 cases, with 680 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 38.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.09 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

