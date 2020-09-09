UrduPoint.com
India Strongly Condemns Attack On Afghan Vice President Saleh - Foreign Ministry

Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:16 PM

India Strongly Condemns Attack on Afghan Vice President Saleh - Foreign Ministry

India has strongly condemned an attack targeting Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) India has strongly condemned an attack targeting Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Wednesday.

"India strongly condemns cowardly terrorist attack on Afg VP @AmrullahSaleh2. Our condolences to martyrs & prayers with injured. India stands with Afghanistan in the fight to eradicate terror infrastr & sponsors for enduring peace in Afg.," Srivastava said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and seven others injured in a blast on Kabul's Taimani Square that targeted Saleh, who was not harmed, according to his press office.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the radical movement was not linked to the explosion. According to him, four people were killed in the attack, and 14 others were injured, including Saleh's guards.

Meanwhile, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Public Health told Sputnik that 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in the attack.

