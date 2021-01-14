India Successfully Completes Sea Vigil Naval Exercises - Defense Ministry

India successfully completed a two-day large naval drills named Sea Vigil held on the country's entire coastline and its exclusive economic zone earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) India successfully completed a two-day large naval drills named Sea Vigil held on the country's entire coastline and its exclusive economic zone earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The drills were completed on Wednesday. The ministry said that "contingencies from Peace to War-time were exercised" during the Sea Vigil drills and mitigation measures "in case of any breach in coastal security" were validated.

"The exercise involved deployment of the entire coastal security apparatus and more than 110 surface assets of Indian Navy (IN) and Coast Guard (CG) participated in the exercise. In addition, a large number of Marine Police and Customs assets were also deployed. The entire coastline was kept under surveillance by the IN and CG aircraft, and helicopters were also pressed into service to reinforce Special Operations personnel operating onboard offshore platforms," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry said that the security mechanism of ports was validated and their crisis management was assessed during the exercise.

"The State Police teams, Indian Navy Marine Commandos and Commandos from National Security Guard were exercised to tackle acts of maritime terrorism," the ministry added.

The inaugural edition of the exercise was held in 2019. The entire coastal security set up was reorganized after the terrorist attack in Mumbai in November 2008, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people and was launched via the sea route. The exercise aimed to comprehensively and holistically validate the efficiency of measures taken since the 2008 attack.