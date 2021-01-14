UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Successfully Completes Sea Vigil Naval Exercises - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:58 PM

India Successfully Completes Sea Vigil Naval Exercises - Defense Ministry

India successfully completed a two-day large naval drills named Sea Vigil held on the country's entire coastline and its exclusive economic zone earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) India successfully completed a two-day large naval drills named Sea Vigil held on the country's entire coastline and its exclusive economic zone earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The drills were completed on Wednesday. The ministry said that "contingencies from Peace to War-time were exercised" during the Sea Vigil drills and mitigation measures "in case of any breach in coastal security" were validated.

"The exercise involved deployment of the entire coastal security apparatus and more than 110 surface assets of Indian Navy (IN) and Coast Guard (CG) participated in the exercise. In addition, a large number of Marine Police and Customs assets were also deployed. The entire coastline was kept under surveillance by the IN and CG aircraft, and helicopters were also pressed into service to reinforce Special Operations personnel operating onboard offshore platforms," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry said that the security mechanism of ports was validated and their crisis management was assessed during the exercise.

"The State Police teams, Indian Navy Marine Commandos and Commandos from National Security Guard were exercised to tackle acts of maritime terrorism," the ministry added.

The inaugural edition of the exercise was held in 2019. The entire coastal security set up was reorganized after the terrorist attack in Mumbai in November 2008, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people and was launched via the sea route. The exercise aimed to comprehensively and holistically validate the efficiency of measures taken since the 2008 attack.

Related Topics

India Attack Mumbai Terrorist Police November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan fails to satisfy FBR's questi ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese-build infrastructure to fuel East Africa's ..

3 seconds ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

5 seconds ago

SC rejects acquittal appeal of a life sentence acc ..

6 seconds ago

Russia's Medical Watchdog Says Illegal to Import, ..

10 seconds ago

India's wholesale inflation eases to 1.22 pct in D ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.