India Successfully Test-Fires 2 Medium-Range Air Defense Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Indian Defense Ministry successfully launched two medium-range surface-to-air missiles off its eastern coast on Sunday as part of live fire drills that tested defense against high-speed aerial targets.

"The first launch was to intercept a medium altitude long range target and second launch was for proving the capability of a low altitude short range target," the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

The missiles were a variant of a projectile developed jointly by DRDO and Israel for the Indian army, the Defense Ministry's research and development arm added.