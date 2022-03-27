UrduPoint.com

India Successfully Test-Fires 2 Medium-Range Air Defense Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 07:30 PM

India Successfully Test-Fires 2 Medium-Range Air Defense Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Indian Defense Ministry successfully launched two medium-range surface-to-air missiles off its eastern coast on Sunday as part of live fire drills that tested defense against high-speed aerial targets.

"The first launch was to intercept a medium altitude long range target and second launch was for proving the capability of a low altitude short range target," the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

The missiles were a variant of a projectile developed jointly by DRDO and Israel for the Indian army, the Defense Ministry's research and development arm added.

Related Topics

India Fire Army Israel Sunday Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

10 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

19 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

19 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

19 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>