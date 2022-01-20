India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Based BrahMos Cruise Missile -Defense Agency

India has successfully test-launched an advanced ground-based version of its supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with a number of new indigenous systems and improved performance, the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) India has successfully test-launched an advanced ground-based version of its supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with a number of new indigenous systems and improved performance, the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Tuesday.

"BrahMos Missile was successfully test fired from ITR, Chandipur today. The mission validated many new indigenous systems successfully demonstrating enhanced capabilities," the DRDO tweeted.

Last week, India carried out a successful test-launch of an advanced naval version of the BrahMos missile from the Indian naval ship Visakhapatnam.

The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998. It specializes in producing cruise missiles and supporting equipment, such as launchers and missile guidance systems.

In 2018, the Indian Ministry of Defence signed a deal with the company on the rearmament of the Indian air force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with the BrahMos cruise missile system to build capacity against long-range targets in the Indian Ocean.