India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Version of Shaurya Hypersonic Missile - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) India on Saturday successfully tested the Shaurya short-range hypersonic surface-to-surface missile developed by the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization for use by the Indian armed forces, national media reported.

According to the Times of India newspaper, citing government sources, the new version of the missile, which can hit targets at a distance of about 800 kilometers (497 miles), will be added to the strategic forces in addition to the existing missiles of the same class.

The advanced version of Shaurya is lighter and easier to operate, the sources noted.

The Defense Research and Development Organization has stepped up its efforts following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to make India self-sufficient in the defense sector.

Last year, India successfully tested BrahMos, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, developed by the Russian-Indian venture Brahmos Aerospace.