India Successfully Test Fires Advanced Version Of Nirbhay Cruise Missile - Gov't Sources

Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:06 PM

India has successfully successfully test-fired the advanced version of the surface-to-air Nirbhay cruise missile from a range site in the city of Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, government sources told Sputnik on Tuesday

"India successfully test fired the advanced version of the surface-to-air Nirbhay cruise missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Balasore in eastern Indian state of Odisha," the sources said.

