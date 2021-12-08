India Successfully Test-Fires Air Version of BrahMos Cruise Missile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) India has successfully test-fired an air version of the BrahMos cruise missile from a Sukhoi 30 MK-I Russian fighter, the Indian Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

"Air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I at 1030 hrs from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on December 08, 2021. In this copy book flight, the missile launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory meeting all mission objectives," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry described the launch as a "major milestone" in the development of BrahMos, since it paves the way for serial production of the aerial version of BrahMos missiles within India.

The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998. It specializes in producing cruise missiles and supporting equipment, such as launchers and missile guidance systems.

In 2018, the Indian Ministry of Defence signed a deal with the company on the rearmament of the Indian air force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with the BrahMos cruise missile system as part of capacity building against long-range targets in the Indian Ocean.