UrduPoint.com

India Successfully Test-Fires Air Version Of BrahMos Cruise Missile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

India Successfully Test-Fires Air Version of BrahMos Cruise Missile

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) India has successfully test-fired an air version of the BrahMos cruise missile from a Sukhoi 30 MK-I Russian fighter, the Indian Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

"Air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I at 1030 hrs from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on December 08, 2021. In this copy book flight, the missile launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory meeting all mission objectives," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry described the launch as a "major milestone" in the development of BrahMos, since it paves the way for serial production of the aerial version of BrahMos missiles within India.

The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998. It specializes in producing cruise missiles and supporting equipment, such as launchers and missile guidance systems.

In 2018, the Indian Ministry of Defence signed a deal with the company on the rearmament of the Indian air force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with the BrahMos cruise missile system as part of capacity building against long-range targets in the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics

India Russia Company December 2018 All From

Recent Stories

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Mi ..

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Middle East: Commissioner Genera ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

17 minutes ago
 China's Hunan sees robust foreign trade growth in ..

China's Hunan sees robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Nov

51 seconds ago
 Committee reviews stock, production of urea

Committee reviews stock, production of urea

53 seconds ago
 Indian Chief of Defense Staff Admitted to Hospital ..

Indian Chief of Defense Staff Admitted to Hospital After Helicopter Accident - R ..

54 seconds ago
 Baerbock Appointed as German Foreign Minister, Lam ..

Baerbock Appointed as German Foreign Minister, Lambrecht to Head Defense Ministr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.