India Successfully Test-Fires Anti-Tank, Supersonic Cruise Missiles - Reports

The Indian Armed Forces have successfully tested Spike anti-tank guided missiles and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, media reported, citing military sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Indian Armed Forces have successfully tested Spike anti-tank guided missiles and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, media reported, citing military sources.

The Israeli fourth generation anti-tank missiles struck targets with precision at a training ground in the state of Madhya Pradesh, as witnessed by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, the ANI news agency said on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed by Russian-Indian venture Brahmos Aerospace, in the Arabian Sea, according to the media outlet.

The Brahmos Aerospace Limited is a joint venture between Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. The company was established in 1998 and currently produces the world's fastest cruise missile, called the BrahMos, which is named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers, as well as missile launchers and missile control systems. It also equips BrahMos storage facilities, trains its crews, and repairs and upgrades the missiles.