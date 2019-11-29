UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Successfully Test-Fires Anti-Tank, Supersonic Cruise Missiles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:50 AM

India Successfully Test-Fires Anti-Tank, Supersonic Cruise Missiles - Reports

The Indian Armed Forces have successfully tested Spike anti-tank guided missiles and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, media reported, citing military sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Indian Armed Forces have successfully tested Spike anti-tank guided missiles and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, media reported, citing military sources.

The Israeli fourth generation anti-tank missiles struck targets with precision at a training ground in the state of Madhya Pradesh, as witnessed by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, the ANI news agency said on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed by Russian-Indian venture Brahmos Aerospace, in the Arabian Sea, according to the media outlet.

The Brahmos Aerospace Limited is a joint venture between Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. The company was established in 1998 and currently produces the world's fastest cruise missile, called the BrahMos, which is named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers, as well as missile launchers and missile control systems. It also equips BrahMos storage facilities, trains its crews, and repairs and upgrades the missiles.

Related Topics

India World Army Moscow Russia Company Media NPO Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Russia's Tatneft Plans to Increase Oil Production ..

2 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem takes oath for reappointment as fede ..

9 minutes ago

Japan ex-PM Nakasone who boosted ties with US dies ..

6 minutes ago

Colombia protest leaders push Duque on dialogue

6 minutes ago

Omani Oil Minister Believes OPEC+ Has Consensus to ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet Wit ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.