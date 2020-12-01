India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Missile in Bay of Bengal - Reports

The Indian Navy successfully test-fired the BrahMos cruise missile from destroyer INS Ranvijay in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, which has become the fourth test of the missile the country has jointly developed with Russia in the last eight days, Kalinga TV reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Indian Navy successfully test-fired the BrahMos cruise missile from destroyer INS Ranvijay in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, which has become the fourth test of the missile the country has jointly developed with Russia in the last eight days, Kalinga tv reported.

During the latest three tests, the missile was fired from a land-based launcher.

This time, the supersonic cruise missile successfully hit a target near the Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal.

A result of a joint venture between India and Russia in the 1990s, the BrahMos missile system has become a cornerstone of India's defense strategy alongside the Shaurya missile. The missile's name is a portmanteau of key Indian and Russian rivers � the Brahmaputra and the Moskva.