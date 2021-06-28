India Successfully Test-Fires New-Generation Ballistic Missile - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) India's Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) successfully test-fired a new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile on Monday, government sources told Sputnik.

The "Agni P" missile was launched from the Dr.

Abdul Kalam island on Monday at 10:55 a.m. (5:25 GMT), off the Bay of Bengal.

The missile is a canisterised advanced variant of Agni with a 1,000-2,000 km (620-1,243 miles) range.

The missile is said to have hit all targets with high level of accuracy.