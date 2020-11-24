UrduPoint.com
India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos Missile - Reports

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:27 PM

India successfully test-launched its latest generation land cruise missile BrahMos on its Nicobar islands, ANI news agency reported Tuesday citing defense sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) India successfully test-launched its latest generation land cruise missile BrahMos on its Nicobar islands, ANI news agency reported Tuesday citing defense sources.

According to the agency's sources, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was able to boost the missile's range from around 300 kilometers (186 miles) to nearly 250 miles.

"The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed missile system. The strike range of the BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 kilometers," ANI quotes the source.

The surface-to-surface canister missiles was launched from one island in the Bay of Bengal archipelago and successfully struck its target on another island, the agency reports.

Over the coming weeks, India's defense ministry plans to conduct tests of the aircraft-launched and warship-launched versions of the BrahMos missile system, each of which has drastically varying ranges and capabilities.

The result of a joint venture between India and Russia in the 1990s, the BrahMos missile system has become a cornerstone of India's defense strategy alongside the Shaurya missile. The missile's name is a portmanteau of key Indian and Russian rivers, Brahmaputra and the Moskva.

