India Successfully Tests Air-to-Air Missile Astra From Su-30MKI - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Indian Air Force has successfully conducted an air-to-air missile flight test from a Su-30MKI fighter jet off the coast of Odisha, an eastern Indian state in the Bay of Bengal, the Ministry of Defense stated Tuesday.

"The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of first indigenous air-to-air missile.

The mission profile was executed in a text book manner. Various Radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with target," the statement read.

India's Defense Minister Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization as well as the country's Air Force for successfully testing the missile.

Astra is an Indian-developed beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile with a range of over 40 miles.