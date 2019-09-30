India Successfully Tests BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India on Monday has successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed by the Russian-Indian venture Brahmos Aerospace, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) India on Monday has successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed by the Russian-Indian venture Brahmos Aerospace, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile featuring Indian propulsion system, airframe, power supply and other major indigenous components, was successfully test fired at 10:20 a. m. [05:20 a. m. GMT] today from ITR [Integrated Test Range], Chandipur in Odisha. The missile was successfully test-fired for its full range of 290-km during the launch jointly conducted by DRDO [Defense Research and Development Organization] and BrahMos Aerospace," the statement said.

The Brahmos Aerospace Limited is a joint venture between Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. The company was established in 1998 and currently produces the world's fastest cruise missile, also called the BrahMos, which is named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers, as well as missile launchers and missile control systems. It also equips BrahMos storage facilities, trains its crews, and repairs and upgrades the missiles.