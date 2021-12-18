India Successfully Tests New-Generation Ballistic Missile - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) India has successfully tested its cutting-edge ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha, the country's defense ministry said on Saturday.

"Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha at 1106 hrs (05:36 GMT) on December 18, 2021," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the missile followed text book trajectory meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy."

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the agency on the successful launch, praising the missile's performance.