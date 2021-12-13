India Successfully Tests Next-Generation Supersonic Torpedo Delivery System

India has successfully test-launched its new supersonic missile assisted torpedo delivery system, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) India has successfully test-launched its new supersonic missile assisted torpedo delivery system, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced on Monday.

"Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed supersonic missile assisted torpedo system was successfully launched from Wheeler Island in Odisha on December 13, 2021," the DRDO said in a statement.

The next generation system has been designed to "enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," according to the statement. Its design involves such advanced technologies, as two stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation, the statement said.

During the test launch, the missile carrying the torpedo and delivery systems was monitored for the entirety of its trajectory by electro optic telemetry system and range radars and showed the full range of its capability, the DRDO said.

The missile is launched from ground mobile launcher and can cover a range of distances, the developer said.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team with the successful launch, describing the system as "a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country."