UrduPoint.com

India Successfully Tests Next-Generation Supersonic Torpedo Delivery System

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:56 PM

India Successfully Tests Next-Generation Supersonic Torpedo Delivery System

India has successfully test-launched its new supersonic missile assisted torpedo delivery system, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) India has successfully test-launched its new supersonic missile assisted torpedo delivery system, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced on Monday.

"Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed supersonic missile assisted torpedo system was successfully launched from Wheeler Island in Odisha on December 13, 2021," the DRDO said in a statement.

The next generation system has been designed to "enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," according to the statement. Its design involves such advanced technologies, as two stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation, the statement said.

During the test launch, the missile carrying the torpedo and delivery systems was monitored for the entirety of its trajectory by electro optic telemetry system and range radars and showed the full range of its capability, the DRDO said.

The missile is launched from ground mobile launcher and can cover a range of distances, the developer said.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team with the successful launch, describing the system as "a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country."

Related Topics

India Mobile December From

Recent Stories

Defiance and patriotism on Ukraine's front line

Defiance and patriotism on Ukraine's front line

2 minutes ago
 EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia's Wagner gro ..

EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia's Wagner group

2 minutes ago
 Korea donates USD 2.5 mln for Afghan refugees

Korea donates USD 2.5 mln for Afghan refugees

2 minutes ago
 China reports first Omicron case

China reports first Omicron case

2 minutes ago
 Japanese ambassador calls on leader of house in Se ..

Japanese ambassador calls on leader of house in Senate

4 minutes ago
 Former Afghan President Meets UN Representative to ..

Former Afghan President Meets UN Representative to Discuss Humanitarian Issues - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.