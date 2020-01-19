UrduPoint.com
India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable K-4 Ballistic Missile - Reports

Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) India successfully tested on Sunday the K-4 ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Indian ANI news agency reported, citing government sources.

According to the news outlet, the test-firing of the missile was carried out from an underwater platform off the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The missile is being developed by the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization. Its firing range is up to 3,500 kilometers (2,170 miles).

K-4 is one of the two ballistic missiles designed by India to arm submarines. The other missile, called BO-5, has the firing range of over 700 kilometers.

