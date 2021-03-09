UrduPoint.com
India Summons UK Envoy Over UK Parliament Debate On Indian Farm Laws - New Delhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:45 PM

India Summons UK Envoy Over UK Parliament Debate on Indian Farm Laws - New Delhi

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla summoned the UK's high commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, to express New Delhi's strong oppression to London over an "unwarranted" and "tendentious" UK parliament discussion on Indian farm laws, the Indian Foreign Ministry said

"Foreign Secretary summoned the British High Commissioner and conveyed strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament.

Foreign Secretary made clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country. He advised that British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy," the ministry said in a press release.

During Monday's debate, several UK lawmakers expressed concern over the safety of protesting Indian farmers and the journalists covering the demonstrations.

More Stories From World

