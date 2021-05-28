India Supports WHO-Made Research on Origin of Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) India supports the study conducted by the World Health Organization to determine the origin of COVID-19, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.

"The WHO convened global study on the origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions. The follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all," Bagchi said, as cited by the ministry's statement.

In March, the WHO released the full version of a report by an international group of experts of the organization on a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus had first been detected, to identify the origin of the coronavirus.

The report concluded that the leak of COVID-19 from a laboratory was very unlikely. According to the experts, the new type of coronavirus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

India remains the world's second worst-hit country in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, the authorities have confirmed over 27.5 million coronavirus infections and nearly 319,000 related fatalities.