India Suspends All Tourist Visas Until April 15 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) India is suspending all tourist visas until April 15 amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the government press service said Wednesday.

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure," the press service said.