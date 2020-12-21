UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Suspends Flights From UK Until Dec 31

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:58 PM

India suspends flights from UK until Dec 31

India's government said Monday it would suspend all flights from Britain until December 31 after the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :India's government said Monday it would suspend all flights from Britain until December 31 after the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus.

"Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020," the aviation ministry said in a tweet.

Related Topics

India United Kingdom December 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

49 seconds ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

16 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

25 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

33 minutes ago

Bilawal expresses grief over death of journalist's ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.