India suspends flights from UK until Dec 31

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :India's government said Monday it would suspend all flights from Britain until December 31 after the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus.

"Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020," the aviation ministry said in a tweet.