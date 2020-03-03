UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Suspends Visas For Nationals Of Japan, S. Korea, Iran, Italy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 06:52 PM

India Suspends Visas for Nationals of Japan, S. Korea, Iran, Italy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In light of the rising tally of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease cases across the continents, the Indian Health and Family Welfare Ministry updated on Tuesday its travel advisory, which now includes a visa suspension for citizens of the most heavily virus-hit countries

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) In light of the rising tally of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease cases across the continents, the Indian Health and Family Welfare Ministry updated on Tuesday its travel advisory, which now includes a visa suspension for citizens of the most heavily virus-hit countries.

"All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate," the Indian government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement.

According to the PIB press release, visas granted to the Chinese nationals issued before February 5 remain suspended, while all foreign nationals who have traveled to the aforementioned countries and did not enter India after February 1 have also their visas suspended.

So far, there have been six COVID-19 cases confirmed in India, of which three people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in the most affected countries remains tense, with over 80,000 cases confirmed in China, more than 5,000 cases in South Korea, over 2,300 in Iran, slightly over 2,000 in Italy and more than 280 in Japan.

COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100 globally. Nearly 48,000 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

India Iran China Italy Japan South Korea February May Visa 2020 Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

14 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

26 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

29 minutes ago

Over 3,000 Emiratis have applied to become UAE’s ..

41 minutes ago

Voices in favor of Aurat March and against it are ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.