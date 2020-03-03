India Suspends Visas for Nationals of Japan, S. Korea, Iran, Italy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In light of the rising tally of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease cases across the continents, the Indian Health and Family Welfare Ministry updated on Tuesday its travel advisory, which now includes a visa suspension for citizens of the most heavily virus-hit countries

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) In light of the rising tally of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease cases across the continents, the Indian Health and Family Welfare Ministry updated on Tuesday its travel advisory, which now includes a visa suspension for citizens of the most heavily virus-hit countries.

"All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate," the Indian government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement.

According to the PIB press release, visas granted to the Chinese nationals issued before February 5 remain suspended, while all foreign nationals who have traveled to the aforementioned countries and did not enter India after February 1 have also their visas suspended.

So far, there have been six COVID-19 cases confirmed in India, of which three people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in the most affected countries remains tense, with over 80,000 cases confirmed in China, more than 5,000 cases in South Korea, over 2,300 in Iran, slightly over 2,000 in Italy and more than 280 in Japan.

COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100 globally. Nearly 48,000 patients have recovered.