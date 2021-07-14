UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Due to COVID-19 - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) India has temporarily shut down its diplomatic mission in North Korea due to COVID-19, government sources told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Indian Ambassador Atul Gotsurve is said to have left the country on July 2 over the Russian border in a special train arranged by Russia to evacuate its diplomatic personnel.

Dozens of countries have temporarily closed their embassies over strict coronavirus restrictions enforced in the hermit nation. Russia has significantly reduced its diplomatic personnel in Pyongyang.

North Korea officially states that there have been no cases of COVID-19 in the country, but maintains strict border control and anti-virus measures. Recently, North Korea has called for "maximum alertness" over concerns about the global spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

More Stories From World

