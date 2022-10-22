India Test-Fires Agni Prime Ballistic Missile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) India successfully launched a third Agni Prime ballistic missile off the coast of the eastern Odisha state on Friday, Indian media cited defense officials as saying.

"With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system has been established," the Indian military said, according to ANI news agency.

The missile traveled its maximum distance, the officials said. The surface-to-surface missile reportedly has a range of 1,000-2,000 kilometers (621-1,242 miles). The previous tests took place in June and December of last year.