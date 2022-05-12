India Test-Fires Extended Range BrahMos Missile From Su-30 MKI Fighter for First Time

India has successfully test-fired the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from the Su-30 MKI aircraft for the first time, thus providing the country's armed forces with the opportunity to carry out long-range high-precision strikes, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Thursday

"India, today successfully fired the Extended Range Version of BrahMos Air Launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The launch from the aircraft was as planned and the missile achieved a direct hit on the designated target in the Bay of Bengal region," the ministry said in a statement.

The defense department added that the successful test launch provided the Indian air force with the opportunity to deliver high-precision strikes from the Su-30 MKI aircraft against land and sea targets at long distances.

"The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30 MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields," the statement read.

At the same time, the exact range of the missile was not disclosed.

The launch became the fifth test of the BrahMos missile in India this year.

BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia company.