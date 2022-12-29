UrduPoint.com

India Test-Fires Extended Range BrahMos Missile From Su-30 MKI Fighter - Gov't

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 07:32 PM

India Test-Fires Extended Range BrahMos Missile From Su-30 MKI Fighter - Gov't

India successfully test-fired the extended range version of its BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI aircraft against a ship target in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the Press Information Bureau of the Indian government said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) India successfully test-fired the extended range version of its BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI aircraft against a ship target in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the Press Information Bureau of the Indian government said.

In May, New Delhi carried out the first successful test launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile.

"Indian Air Force today successfully fired the Extended Range Version of Brahmos Air Launched missile against a Ship Target from a SU-30MKI aircraft. The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region," the statement read.

The extended range version of the BrahMos missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 400 kilometers (248.

5 miles), the Indian authorities added.

The successful test launch on Thursday was carried out through the joint efforts of the Indian air force, navy, the Defense Research and Development Organization, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and BrahMos Aerospace, according to the statement.

BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia space and rocket company.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Company New Delhi Enterprise May From Government NPO

Recent Stories

Imran does not want economically stable Pakistan: ..

Imran does not want economically stable Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

46 seconds ago
 SU to accept online applications for MA (Previous) ..

SU to accept online applications for MA (Previous) External exams till Jan 16

47 seconds ago
 LWMC continues crackdown against illegal dumping

LWMC continues crackdown against illegal dumping

49 seconds ago
 Third spell of snowfall starts in Galyat

Third spell of snowfall starts in Galyat

50 seconds ago
 TBHF’s debut film The Neighbourhood Storyteller ..

TBHF’s debut film The Neighbourhood Storyteller wins 5 awards

18 minutes ago
 Amjad Sabri’s daughter ties knot with Musa

Amjad Sabri’s daughter ties knot with Musa

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.