MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) India successfully test-fired the extended range version of its BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI aircraft against a ship target in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the Press Information Bureau of the Indian government said.

In May, New Delhi carried out the first successful test launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile.

"Indian Air Force today successfully fired the Extended Range Version of Brahmos Air Launched missile against a Ship Target from a SU-30MKI aircraft. The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region," the statement read.

The extended range version of the BrahMos missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 400 kilometers (248.

5 miles), the Indian authorities added.

The successful test launch on Thursday was carried out through the joint efforts of the Indian air force, navy, the Defense Research and Development Organization, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and BrahMos Aerospace, according to the statement.

BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia space and rocket company.